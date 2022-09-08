Truss says UK will be ‘deeply concerned’ as Queen under medical supervision

Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday

Liz Truss has said the entire country will be “deeply concerned” by the news that the Queen has been put under medical supervision at Balmoral as messages of support flood in from across the world.

The Prime Minister said “my thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family”.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement this afternoon that the Queen’s doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health” and have “recommended she remain under medical supervision”.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the statement said.

Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Andrew are all either at Balmoral or on their way to be beside the Queen.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was “deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon”.

“My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery,” he said.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said “all of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health”.

“My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time,” she said.