The Queen’s four children arrive at Balmoral amid concerns over her health

(L-R) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive to see Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. . (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The Queen’s four children have arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with Her Majesty after she was placed under medical supervision.

Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward arrived at the Royal residence, with princes William and Harry also set to join.

This comes after Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty the Queen, 96, had been place under medical supervision.

The statement read: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Read more BBC One and ITV suspend programming due to concerns about Queen’s health

Prince Harry will also travel to Scotland to be with his grandmother, but will not be accompanied by the Duchess of Sussex.

Hundreds of people braved the rain, gathering outside Buckingham Palace for news about the Queen’s health.

World leaders including US President Joe Biden, had reportedly been briefed on her situation.