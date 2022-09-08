BBC One suspends all programming until 6pm following concerns about Queen’s health
BBC One has suspended all programming until 6pm in light of the news about Her Majesty The Queen’s health.
Huw Edwards is presenting rolling coverage of Her Majesty’s condition on the programme, with commentary from royal expert Nicholas Witchell.
It is showing coverage of Aberdeen Airport, where family members are arriving, as well as Balmoral Castle.
The original schedule for BBC One has now been moved to BBC Two.
The broadcaster interrupted the show Bargain Hunt to cut to the breaking news story.