Breaking News
BBC 1 suspends programming until 6pm

BBC One suspends all programming until 6pm following concerns about Queen’s health

By:

Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday

BBC One has suspended all programming until 6pm in light of the news about Her Majesty The Queen’s health.  

Huw Edwards is presenting rolling coverage of Her Majesty’s condition on the programme, with commentary from royal expert Nicholas Witchell.

It is showing coverage of Aberdeen Airport, where family members are arriving, as well as Balmoral Castle.

The original schedule for BBC One has now been moved to BBC Two.

The broadcaster interrupted the show Bargain Hunt to cut to the breaking news story.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.