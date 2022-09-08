BBC One suspends all programming until 6pm following concerns about Queen’s health

Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday

BBC One has suspended all programming until 6pm in light of the news about Her Majesty The Queen’s health.

Huw Edwards is presenting rolling coverage of Her Majesty’s condition on the programme, with commentary from royal expert Nicholas Witchell.

It is showing coverage of Aberdeen Airport, where family members are arriving, as well as Balmoral Castle.

BBC One have suspended all regular programming until 6pm. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 8, 2022

The original schedule for BBC One has now been moved to BBC Two.

The broadcaster interrupted the show Bargain Hunt to cut to the breaking news story.

The sombre moment when BBC1 interrupted Bargain Hunt to cut to the breaking news that "doctors are concerned" about the health of HM Queen Elizabeth



A rare and signifcant update on her health from Buckingham Palace



A rare and signifcant update on her health from Buckingham Palace