Queen’s health deteriorating – Prince Charles arrives at Balmoral – PM ‘deeply concerned’

Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday

Concerns are growing about the immediate health of Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II.

A Palace spokesperson said earlier this afternoon: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The Queen’s immediate family members have been informed, with the latest announcement escalating fears for the monarch’s health.

Clarence House has said Prince Charles and Camilla have arrived at Balmoral while Prince William is also on his way to Scotland.

The head of state pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday after doctors ordered her to rest.

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.



My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

The Duchess of Cornwall had been scheduled to open a new visitor centre for the Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels, in the Scottish Borders, on Friday.

However, a royal spokesperson said that both she and the Prince of Wales had travelled to Balmoral, and it was “looking more likely” that the engagement would be cancelled.

The royal family’s website appears to have crashed following the news of the Queen’s health concerns.

An error message appeared on screen reading: “Gateway time-out”.

‘Deeply concerned’

Prime Minister Liz Truss said: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.” Prime Minister Liz Truss

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted the speech of SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford during the energy debate to tell MPs: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”

He added: “If there is anything else, we will update the House accordingly.”

Prince Charles is said to have arrived at Balmoral

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he is “deeply worried” by the news from Buckingham Palace and he is hoping for the Queen’s recovery.

He tweeted: “Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

“My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery.”

Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.



My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 8, 2022

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health.

“My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the royal family at this time.”

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford said in a tweet: “Concerned to hear the news from Buckingham Palace.

“I send my best wishes to Her Majesty and her family on behalf of the people of Wales.”

Queen Elizabeth greeted newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss earlier this week

Holyrood’s Presiding Officer has said the thoughts of all in the Scottish Parliament are with the Queen after Buckingham Palace said she was under medical supervision at Balmoral.

Speaking after First Minister’s Questions, Alison Johnstone made a brief statement to MSPs.

“I am aware that a statement has been made at Westminster on the health of Her Majesty the Queen,” she said.

“I will, of course, monitor developments and keep members updated over the course of the day.

“But my, I’m sure the thoughts of all in Parliament are with Her Majesty at this time.”

The royal family website has crashed. pic.twitter.com/XWlQ7tEQvU — Gordon Hudson *️⃣ (@gordonhudsonnu) September 8, 2022

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford said he was “saddened” to hear the announcement made about the Queen’s health.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted Mr Blackford’s speech in the energy debate to say the House sends its best wishes to the Queen.

Resuming his speech, Mr Blackford told the Commons: “I’m sure on behalf of all colleagues that we’re saddened to hear the announcement that has been made, and the thoughts and prayers of all of us will be with Her Majesty the Queen and indeed with the royal family.”

Read more Platinum Jubilee: Queen to miss Epsom Derby ahead of Buckingham Palace open air concert

Former Conservative prime minister David Cameron said he was “deeply concerned” by the news about the Queen’s health.

“Deeply concerned by the news this afternoon from Buckingham Palace,” he tweeted.

“I send my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this worrying time.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said the “prayers of the nation” are with the Queen.

“My prayers, and the prayers of people across the (Church of England) and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today,” Justin Welby tweeted.

“May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral.”