The Queen: Duke and Duchess of Sussex travel to Balmoral to be with Her Majesty

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the service of thanksgiving for the Queen. (Photo by Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and princess Meghan will travel to Balmoral in Scotland to be with Her Majesty the Queen as she’s placed under medical supervision.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be reunited with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, after years of estrangement.

Te Royal couple were due to be attending an event in London this evening, on a visit to the UK from California where they reside.

This comes amid growing concerns over Her Majesty the Queen’s health, after a Palace spokesperson released a statement today, saying: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are also heading to Balmoral to be with the Queen.