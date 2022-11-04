Qatar World Cup: 700 Heathrow workers to strike causing chaos for travelling fans

People wait at the international arrivals gate Heathrow Terminal 5 (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Qatar World Cup football fans will face disruption following the announcement of three days of strike action at Heathrow Airport.

Workers on the ground at the international hub employed by Dnata and Menzies will walk out on Friday 18 November, with the tournament in the Gulf state beginning on 20 November.

England’s first game is on 21 against Iran, with a cloud surrounding the tournament due to Qatar’s human rights record, deaths building the stadia, environmental impact and requirements relating to LGBT supporters.

The Unite Union said the strikes were called in a bid to secure a decent pay rise for its members, who are baggage handlers, airside transport and cargo workers.

Up to 700 workers are set to walk out causing “disruption, cancellations and delays” at Heathrow terminals 2, 3 and 4, until Monday morning.

It is primarily going to impact on Qatar Airways, the state’s flagship carrier, which scheduled an additional 10 flights a week during the tournament.

Other airlines affected by the strike are Virgin, Singapore, Cathay-Pacific and Emirates, while passengers heading back to the United States for the Thanksgiving holiday are also set to be affected.

According to Unite, Dnata offered its workers a five per cent increase, and Menzies between a two and six per cent increase, which is below the rate of inflation.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at Dnata and Menzies undertake highly challenging roles and are simply seeking a decent pay rise.”

“Both companies are highly profitable and can fully afford to make a fair pay increase. The owners and directors are simply lining their own pockets rather than paying their workers fairly.

Unite regional officer Kevin Hall said: “Strike action will inevitably cause disruption, delays and cancellations to flights throughout Heathrow, with travellers to the World Cup particularly affected.”

“However, this dispute is entirely of Dnata and Menzies own making. They have had every opportunity to make a fair pay offer but have chosen not to do so.”

Alex Doisneau, managing director of dnata UK, called the strike action “disappointing and costly”.

He said the firm’s “offer to staff of an award which, with previous increases, amounts to a pay rise of 15.5 per cent (20.2 per cent for HGV drivers) since December 2021” which is “in line with inflation and amongst the best in the industry.”

“We would like to reassure our customers, partners and passengers that we are implementing contingency plans to minimise disruption to our operations.

Saying Unite’s “proposition is unrealistic and doesn’t reflect the challenging economic environment” ge urged a rethink, saying with all the economic pressures, its “UK Airport Operations business is now making a financial loss each month.”

“The increase in salary suggested by Unite is irresponsible and would undoubtedly impact our business’ ability to operate in the best interest of our workforce in the long term.

Qatar Airways and the Foreign Commonwealth and Development office have been asked for comment.