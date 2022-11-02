Royal Mail Black Friday strikes could spell mayhem for the whole delivery ecosystem

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 15: Royal Mail employees attend a rally organised by the Communication Workers Union (CWU) outside Mount Pleasant sorting office on October 15, 2013 in London, England. Full trading in Royal Mail shares has begun on the London Stock Exchange, with their value rising at one stage to 488p from the Government’s initial offering of 330p. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

ROYAL Mail strikes could cause mayhem for Christmas shopping, with 115,000 posties taking to the picket line at the end of this month.

In an announcement late on Tuesday, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said that it was moving ahead with four further days of strike action, including Black Friday, the largest online shopping day of the year.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “Posties are in the fight of their lives against the Uberisation of Royal Mail and the destruction of their conditions. But 115,000 of our members will not just accept this war on their livelihoods and their industry.

It comes after it rejected what it deemed a “derisory” seven per cent pay rise from the delivery giant offered earlier this week.

The impact of the new strike dates are likely to be far-reaching, with e-commerce giants like Amazon working with Royal Mail to deliver festive bargains.

Whilst Royal Mail have reassured that they will be working to minimise the disruption, with the full operation process back within 48 hours, a smaller volume of parcels may be allowed in order to meet the mammoth demand.

Amazon Prime items are normally delivered via ‘Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed’ service.

The impact is likely to be UK wide. It is understood that the striking union members are spread evenly throughout the country, with pockets across London, and hubs in Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool growing momentum.

Although the CWU has warned that more strikes are coming, it is yet to set any dates. It must give Royal Mail two weeks notice before any more action is taken.

The group have declared a vote of no confidence in the company’s CEO Simon Thompson, although this cannot actually force the top dog to give up his top spot.

Strikes are due to take place on 24 and 25th November, the busiest online shopping day in the calendar, and 30 November and 1 December – just two days after Cyber Monday, one of the busiest online shopping days.