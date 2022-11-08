Qatar World Cup could cost Brits £34 more than 2018 summer comp due to rising energy bills

The winter World Cup in Qatar will cost Brits £34 more than watching the previous one from Summer 2018 in Russia.

Rising energy bills and increased prices of a a pint, means it’s likely England fans will watch the tournament at home, increasing the use of energy and electricity.

New figures from Saxo claims that households will spend £8.65 heating their homes during England games, compared to £0 when it took place in June four years ago.

Electricity costs will also surge from £4.67 to almost £30, while even the TV licence has increased from 2018, with energy costs having increased by almost £25 in four years.

In June 2018 households were paying on average £17.21 while this year, it’s gone up to £51.30.

The Saxo figures are based on England playing six matches, a run to the semi-final, like during the World Cup 2018.

“England fans paying around three times the price at £34 more per household by watching Qatar 2022 compared to Russia 2018 comes as no surprise in these uncertain times of rising inflation rates”, Christopher Dembik, head of macro analysis at Saxo, said.

“The impact of the World Cup being played in the winter compared to the summer has also been highlighted by our research as GBP aims to bounce back from touching its record low suffered against the Dollar back in September.

“England supporters, as with several northern-hemisphere countries, could be left in the cold this winter, enduring rising essential costs during this cost-of-living crisis should the Three Lions go all the way to the final.”

