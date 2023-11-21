Purton’s Star to continue its ascendancy with Durham

Zac Purton is 10 clear at the top of the jockeys’ championship

FOLLOWING a stop-start beginning to the season reigning champion jockey Zac Purton is gradually starting to hit top-form, with 11 wins in the past fortnight.

The Zac-Man is still suffering from niggling injuries, and points out that bad draws, stables being out of form, and horses not performing to their best, have all contributed to his slow start to the season, but his many thousands of supporters will be thankful he looks near his best again.

Purton arrives at the Valley with his normal bag of winning chances, including a couple for in-form trainer John Size, with Club Soda in the Tai Tam Handicap (12.10pm) over the extended mile and Golden Rise in the Plover Cove Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs.

His best ride on the card appears to be DURHAM STAR, whom he partnered to victory over the course and distance last month, and now seeks back-to-back victories in the American Club Challenge Cup (1.10pm) over the extended mile.

The son of Deep Field is not a prolific winner, but against some distinctly average rivals, does have everything in his favour, including a good draw, which should allow a rails-hugging journey.

Purton also reunites with another last start winner in All Is Good, who seeks to extend his winning sequence to five in the Kam Shan Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

All his wins have come at Sha Tin though, and his one and only try over this course and distance last season ended with him trailing in 10th of 12.

He has clearly improved since then, but looks no certainty, despite his form figures, and it is worth keeping an eye on top-weight Prime Minister, who looks to have been ear-marked for this contest.

POINTERS

Durham Star 1.10pm Happy Valley