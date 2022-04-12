Purton’s skill can help Dragon escape ‘kiss of death’ from dreaded stall 12

Zac Purton currently sits on 99 winners for the season, one away from his century

STALL 12 at Happy Valley, especially in extended mile races, is normally the kiss of death for any galloper housed there.

There are reasons to believe however, that it won’t stop HK DRAGON successfully following up last month’s course and distance win in the second division of the Morrison Hill Handicap (2.15pm).

His victory with Zac Purton aboard last month can be rated considerably better than the margin of victory suggests as the combination, having come from another awkward draw, made a long-sustained run from three-and-a half furlongs out but still had enough in hand to hold off runner-up Sparky Star.

Not many Class Four gallopers in the territory are capable of producing a performance like that, and a six-pound penalty can be considered lenient.

Any worries about the son of Lord Kanaloa needing time to get over that tough performance were soon dispelled when the four-year-old produced a strong and impressive trial over an inadequate six furlongs a few weeks later.

Luck is sure to play an important part during this contest, and Purton will have to time his move from the back of the field to perfection, but if there is any pilot you need on your side in a situation like this it is the former four-time Champion Jockey.

With the Zac-Man trailing his arch-rival Joao Moreira by one winner in the Jockeys’ Championship race, before the nine-race card at the Valley starts, you can guarantee the Australian will have done a thorough preparation alongside trainer Douglas Whyte for this contest.

Hopefully, when Purton presses the button and goes for glory turning into the home straight it will be a winning move.

POINTERS

Hk Dragon 2.15pm Happy Valley