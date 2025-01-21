Purton’s Sights set on becoming all-time leading Hong Kong rider

Zac Purton needs two winners to become the all-time leading rider in Hong Kong.

EXPECTATIONS will be high for jockey Zac Purton to ring the publicity ‘victory bell’ twice during the nine-race programme at Happy Valley in Hong Kong today.

The city-track will be jam-packed with media and photographers hoping to catch the moment when Purton finally surpasses Douglas Whyte’s all-time riding record of 1,813 winners in the city.

The Zac-Man, who has seven booked rides on the card that are mostly at the forefront of the betting, will be hoping his luck holds during the action – it is never easy riding winners at the tricky city circuit – and then the celebrations and all the hullabaloos can follow.

None of Purton’s rides look proverbial certainties despite what his many thousands of supporters may think, but a couple catch the eye, providing they run true to form, and can help him break the record.

The John Size-trained BEAUTY ALLIANCE appears to hold all the aces when making his first appearance at the Valley, in division one of the Morse Park Handicap (12.10pm) over the extended mile.

The Size and Purton partnership have already proved a fruitful combination to follow this season, with a 25 percent win strike-rate, and will be fairly confident of adding to their tally with a four-year-old who has blossomed since early last month.

Purton was aboard the son of Starcraft when he came from a long way back to break his maiden tag over a mile at Sha Tin and subsequently ran with plenty of merit when sixth following a wide draw and meeting trouble in running on New Year’s Day.

Provided his jockey can safely negotiate a trouble-free passage during the contest, he looks to have plenty in hand over his rivals, with maybe former Royal Ascot Britannia Handicap winner, Thesis, and the well-handicapped Amazing Award, offering some resistance.

Half-an-hour later, Purton teams up with his great friend, trainer David Hayes, to partner in-form SIGHT HAPPY in the third division of the Kowloon Park Handicap (12.40pm) over six furlongs.

Hayes and Purton, probably still buzzing from their scintillating triumph with stable star Ka Ying Rising at Sha Tin on Sunday, may have cause for another celebration with a galloper who has drawn an all-important low gate of two.

The flashy chestnut gelding needs the speed to be quick throughout his races and has the likes of rivals One For All and Bingo Babe to ensure there will be no hanging about from the off.

The likes of improving top-weight King Profit, and last start winner Motoman, are others who like to be near the front during their races, suggesting Sight Happy will be able to travel comfortably in midfield, and should then be in the right place at the right time turning into the straight.

Provided the son of Starspangledbanner produces his renowned turbo-charged finish in the closing stages, he will be difficult to stop, and then it could be the start of ‘party-time’ at Happy Valley.

POINTERS

Beauty Alliance 12.10pm Happy Valley

Sight Happy 12.40pm Happy Valley