Purton has Stunning chance aboard Peach

Zac Purton is on course for a seventh jockeys’ championship title in Hong Kong

IT IS twilight racing again in Hong Kong on Saturday, when Sha Tin hosts an exciting and informative 10-race programme, starting at 9.00am.

Reigning champion jockey Zac Purton was back in the winning groove with a double at Happy Valley in midweek and looks sure to supplement those victories as he has another batch of winning chances during the action.

The likes of newcomer Fast Network, who has had track-work watchers purring in recent trials, lines up for his debut in the Chai Wan Road Handicap (9.30am) over five furlongs, and Super Infinity in the Hong Kong Riding for the Disabled Association Cup (11.35am), a handicap over six furlongs, are both likely to visit the winners’ circle.

Purton also has plenty more to look forward to in the latter races on the card, climbing aboard progressive speedster Copartner Prance, who is seeking a five-timer in the Lung Mun Road Handicap (12.05pm) over six furlongs, and desperately unlucky recent loser Lucky Touch in the Pok Fu Lam Country Park Handicap (1.10pm) over a mile.

His most notable, ride however, is when he partners top-weight STUNNING PEACH in the Pola Cup (12.35pm), a handicap over nine furlongs.

This son of Wootton Bassett would have cost connections a huge amount of money, following his first season exploits in Ireland, when known as Islandsinthestream and trained by Joseph O’Brien.

His form included two wins, but more importantly he twice chased home Henry Longfellow in the Group Two Futurity Stakes, and Group One National Stakes, and also filled a similar position behind Los Angeles in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud in France.

It is well known that European gallopers always take time to acclimatise to the hot and humid conditions in Hong Kong, but there was plenty to like about his second run in the city, when chasing home smart Voyage Samurai over a mile last month.

That form gives him a big chance in this company and, with his owners’ eyeing next season’s middle-distance Group contests, this looks a good opportunity to get his first win on the board.

POINTERS

Stunning Peach 12.35pm Sha Tin