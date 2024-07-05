Purton and Hayes to bring Resilience to Sha Tin

Zac Purton is clear at the top of the Jockeys’ Championship on 122 winners

RACING in Hong Kong is coming thick and fast in the closing weeks of the season, with Sha Tin hosting racing for the second time this week, and its 10-race programme on Saturday features a number of exciting prospects who will be looking to end their current campaign on a high, before resting for their summer-break.

Top of the list has to be the John Size-trained The Winnabe, who puts both his reputation and unbeaten record on the line, when lining-up in the Chow Silver Plate (1.10pm), a handicap over seven furlongs.

The son of Caravaggio has plenty of potential, judged on his two wins to date, and jockey Hugh Bowman has gone on record saying the three-year-old has any amount of ability and a huge engine.

This could be a welcome winner for the Size stable, who have fallen below expectations this season, and still need one more to total 50 winners for the current campaign.

Despite the opposition including Gracious Express, last-start winner Greenwich, and talented King Miles, the odds about The Winnabe are likely to be prohibitive, and there are better betting propositions on the card.

When jockey Zac Purton teams up with trainer David Hayes, their horses are always worth a second look, especially with the partnership recording a 28-percent win strike-rate this season.

Purton and Hayes combine with KA YING RESILIENCE in the opener, the Purves Quaich Plate (9.00am) over six furlongs, and they will be expecting the son of Blue Point to improve on his encouraging debut over five furlongs last month.

They could successfully double-up with talented CHATEAUNEUF, who has been crying out for a step up in distance, in the IP Jug Handicap (12.35pm) over seven furlongs.

The son of Fastnet Rock has always looked a middle-distance performer, despite winning over six furlongs on his debut, and finally gets his chance in a contest which is guaranteed to be run at a brisk pace, with confirmed front-runner All Riches in opposition.

POINTERS

Ka Ying Resilience 9.00am Sha Tin

Chateauneuf 12.35pm Sha Tin