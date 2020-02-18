Hong Kong Racing Tips: Iron King set to rule on the dirt at Sha Tin

SHA TIN hosts an eight-race card on the all-weather today and like so often in Hong Kong, ‘Magic Man’ Joao Moreira is the jockey to follow.

Moreira has been in a league of his own on the dirt surface this season having ridden 11 winners compared to his nearest rivals’ five, as well as 12 places from 41 rides.

With his card marked in every race, it would be a brave bettor to anticipate him coming away empty-handed.

When the words ‘all-weather racing’ are mentioned in Hong Kong, it always sows seeds of doubt into the minds of professional local gamblers, and it’s easy to see why.

There are always so many variables to consider before placing a wager in dirt contests.

Is it a front-running track, or are horses favoured coming from behind with strong late challenges?

Is the best place to be tight on the far rail, or do horses have an advantage racing down the centre of the track in the home straight?

If that’s not bad enough, the draw will always play an important part in the majority of results in the territory.

It’s worth mentioning that races over the extended mile start very close to the first bend, and horses drawn with double-figure numbers start with a big disadvantage.

This is borne out by the fact that horses drawn from stall 10 to 14 have just under a five per cent win-rate in the last three seasons.

The gods of fortune have smiled favourably on Moreira’s mount IRON KING, who is housed in stall four in the Po Lam Handicap (12.15pm).

This lightly-raced four-year-old has been knocking on the door in recent races, notably when a close-up fifth to subsequent winner Mighty Giant over seven furlongs in December, and when fourth after suffering a tough journey over a similar trip last month.

His only trial on the dirt back in November saw him race up near the pace from the off and then quicken away in convincing fashion.

With Moreira jumping off Excel Delight, whom he partnered to victory earlier this month, and taking the reins on Iron King, this points to Dennis Yip’s galloper being capable of bettering his current handicap mark.

Moreira could also be in the winners’ circle again when he is reunited with RIGHTEOUS DOCTRINE in the competitive Lan Tin Handicap (2.15pm) over 1m1f.

The Michael Chang-trained five-year-old is still looking for his first win in HK but has had a number of near misses this season.

None more so than earlier this month, when finding his passage blocked at a crucial stage and then seeing no daylight near the finish.

With half the field from that contest lining up again, this looks a gilt-edged opportunity for Moreira to compensate both connections and supporters for that unlucky defeat.

On paper, there appears to be no front-runners and the early pace is likely to be pedestrian at best.

Righteous Doctrine and Moreira are ideally drawn in stall four, which sets them up for a dream journey just behind the leaders, allowing them to then hopefully kick for glory after turning into the home straight.

POINTERS

Iron King 12.15pm Sha Tin

Righteous Doctrine 2.15pm Sha Tin