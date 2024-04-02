Progressive Prince ready to rule the roost at Kelso

Kelso hosts a seven-race Premier Raceday card on Saturday

UP AT Kelso, the action isn’t of the highest quality but it’s certainly competitive.

I didn’t find that many betting opportunities in all honesty, but I did think PRINCE DES FICHAUX might finally get his day in the sun for his new yard in the Paxtons For Kverneland Machinery & Genuine Spares Handicap Chase (3.00pm).

He moved from Sam Thomas’ yard to Ewan Whillans last year and has been largely progressive for his new handler.

He went up eight pounds for a close second over what looked an inadequate trip of 2m7f at Newcastle two starts ago, but showed that was no hindrance as he ran a cracker to finish a neck-second to Anglers Crag in the Eider next time.

A further five-pound hike doesn’t make his life easy, but if top-weight, Does He Know, runs Prince Des Fichaux will be running loose off a feather weight.

We know he stays well having finished second in the Eider and he might just have a touch more upside than some of the market principles.

He looks a nice price at 11/2.

The other I’ll be keeping an eye on at Kelso is PRIMOZ in the novices’ hurdle (4.10pm).

Lucinda Russell’s charge has only run once since a disappointing finish in a Grade Two at Haydock in November.

He wasn’t much better at this track in February, but this is a horse that was considered a Supreme Novices’ Hurdle type earlier in the season, and if back to form, he could have far too much class for his rivals.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Prince Des Fichaux e/w 3.00pm Kelso

Primoz 4.10pm Kelso