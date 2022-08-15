Price of Bitcoin pushes higher over a solid weekend for crypto

It was a solid weekend in the crypto markets, with the price of Bitcoin continuing to push higher and yesterday sealing its highest weekly close since mid-June.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, held above $24k on both Saturday and Sunday, setting highs of just below $25k. It has retreated somewhat this morning, down 2.5 per cent since this time yesterday at time of writing to $24,054. Can it break the $25k mark again this week?

The stronger price performance follows the announcement last week of better-than-expected US inflation figures last week. Stock markets have also looked stronger since the announcement, with both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closing last week higher.

Other major cryptocurrencies were also up, with the price of Ethereum tipping over $2k for the first time since May. It’s dropped back more since then, down five per cent over the past 24 hours at time of writing.

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, completed its third and final test environment network (testnet) merge, Goerli last Wednesday, as it continues to progress towards its upcoming move to a proof of stake consensus mechanism.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.140 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, August 14 2022, at a price of $24,319.33. The daily high yesterday was $24,974.91 and the daily low was $24,206.26.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $459.8 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.893 trillion and Tesla is $940.13 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $29.037 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 48.79%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 45, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.93. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 58.44. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

‘Bitcoin is the natural evolution of Money & Humanity’ Khalil Nur Khalil , Govt official in Kaduna, Nigeria

What they said yesterday

How is inflation affecting your investment decisions?

The head of #Binance in Latin America says a rise in worldwide inflation is pushing investors into buying #Bitcoin. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) August 14, 2022

Is Bitcoin more than just an investment? What do you think?

This week the benchmark interest rate reached 69.5% in #Argentina. It has increased 1750bp in two weeks. The official inflation rate has surged to 71%. It is expected to exceed 90% by year-end.#Bitcoin is more than an investment. Bitcoin is hope. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) August 14, 2022

