Convincing evidence that both crypto and traditional markets are aligned

This will be my last weekly update for August as I head off to the USA for a few weeks for a much needed family break.

It’s a break we’d been planning for years, long before Covid and the world got drunk on newly printed money. Having been over in Miami and Texas recently I was shocked at just how much prices had risen since my prior visit (and how the tip culture had gotten even crazier than it already was) so, naturally, I was very relieved to learn that US inflation had dropped to “only” 8.5% this week.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, announced this as “zero inflation” in a new definition of zero that comes hot on the heels of the previous White House re-aligning of the word “recession”. As George Orwell pointed out, it’s super-plus-double-good that our leaders are here to provide us with the correct truth. Hurrah!

Of course, Mr B was actually referring to the rate of change in July, a number not often referred to, except where it sounds good. The truth is that the dollar is still devaluing faster than it has done for a very long time.

Market reactions were predictably positive with Bitcoin jumping quite markedly on the day, something I talked about with Coindesk at the time. To me, this proves just how closely aligned Bitcoin still is to traditional markets, despite the slew of independent developments that are unfolding behind the scenes. We are still so early.

Speaking of markets, today, August 12, sees $475m in Bitcoin options expiring and the usual discussion of whether the bulls or the bears will see the upper hand as discussed in this article. Personally, I’ve never been into derivatives of any sort as I prefer to hold the underlying asset directly, but there’s no denying these can be influential and indicative market products. I guess we’ll know by the end of the day what the effect will be. If any.

Within just a few days of its announcement of partnership with Coinbase, Blackrock has announced that it is launching a private trust to allow spot trading for its US institutional clients in a move that underlines further market development from the traditional finance sector. There will be so, so many to come.

But a piece of news that escaped the headlines this week concerns Iran’s apparent $10m purchase of undisclosed imports using an undisclosed crypto currency. This was almost certainly done to circumvent dollar denominated sanctions and it was almost certainly Bitcoin that was used since around 4.5% of global Bitcoin hash rate now comes from Iran’s government sanctioned mining operations. This, I suspect, is just the beginning of such activities.

Meanwhile, in Asia, Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has annoyed the Chinese to the extent that they just had to show off all their expensive toys as a public reminder that they can take the Island by force anytime they want.

This is the very last thing the world needs right now and, apart from devastating the global economy (especially from a chip production perspective), the fact is the vast majority of citizens consider themselves Taiwanese not Chinese. I’ve spent a bit of time in Taiwan and I can tell you categorically that a Chinese attempt to reintegrate to the mainland will not end well.

Let’s hope common sense prevails.

But, in the meantime, have a fabulous couple of weeks and I’ll see you on the other side!

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.143 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, August 11 2022, at a price of $23,957.53. The daily high yesterday was $24,822.63 and the daily low was $23,901.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $457.89 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.93 trillion and Tesla is $898.14 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $33.030 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 49.79%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 42, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.93. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 57.80. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“The hits on BlackRock’s website were: 3,000 hits on COVID, 3,000 hits on monetary policy, and 600,000 hits on bitcoin. This tells us Bitcoin has caught the attention and imagination of people.” Larry Fink, CEO at BlackRock

