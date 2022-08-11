Crypto markets surge after better-than-expected US inflation figures

After a slower start to the week, the crypto markets burst into life yesterday following the announcement of lower-than-expected US inflation figures.

The Consumer Price Index rose 8.5 per cent in the year through July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday – a significant drop in the headline inflation rate following the 9.1 per cent gain in the year through June.

The price of Bitcoin jumped two per cent to about $23,500 in the minutes after the inflation data for July was released, and sat at around $24,600 this morning – up more than six per cent since this time yesterday and the highest it’s been since early June.

The price of Ether (ETH) also rose four per cent to $1,780 after the data was released and is currently up 11 per cent over the past 24 hours to just below $1,890. Other major cryptocurrencies have also seen price rises this morning, as have traditional stock markets, with the tech-focused Nasdaq rallying more than 20% from recent lows.

Friday's Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.158 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, August 10 2022, at a price of $23,947.64. The daily high yesterday was $24,127.41 and the daily low was $22,771.52

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $468.36 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.89 trillion and Tesla is $922.35 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $38.338 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 47.89%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 41, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.23. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 60.77. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin has come much further and much faster than people expected. There was a saying in the early dot-com era about “internet time,” and bitcoin time seems to be moving even faster.” Adam Back, co-founder & CEO of Blockstream

What they said yesterday

Putting things into perspective…

61% of all US dollars in 𝗰𝗶𝗿𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 were printed after #Bitcoin was created. pic.twitter.com/6DiyMv7W4i — The Bitcoin Conference (@TheBitcoinConf) August 10, 2022

Securing the world’s soundest money and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in one…

Mining #Bitcoin with biogas from farm waste “makes sense.”



Owen the farmer told me that.



Animal waste 🐮💩 -> Biogas 💨 💥-> Electricity⚡️⛏ -> BTC 💰



In the video, we’re stood in front of the BTC mine that sits on top of the anaerobic digester that creates the gas 🎥 https://t.co/uQSltcL5ok pic.twitter.com/e8IF2mXtxP — Joe Hall (@JoeNakamoto) August 10, 2022

Bright n’ Orange…

This new school funded by #Bitcoin and built in Nigeria is educating over 300 students and creating jobs 🇳🇬



The future is bright 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hyK5dAbr69 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 9, 2022

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST