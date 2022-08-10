Crypto market sentiment hits highest levels since April ahead of latest inflation figures

The crypto market recovery continues after a poor start to the summer. The price of Bitcoin now seems to have firmly established itself in a narrow consolidation range in the $22,500 to $24,500 area, sitting at just below $23k this morning. That’s down three per cent since this time yesterday but flat over the past seven days, with its relative resilience providing some comfort to investors.

Other major cryptocurrencies are also down slightly on Wednesday morning, but broadly up over the past week. The price of Ethereum is $1,685 at time of writing, down around 5 per cent over the past 24 hours but still up three per cent since this time a week ago. Market sentiment also continues to look stronger than it has in recent times, with the Fear and Greed Index yesterday hitting 42 – its highest level since early April. Can it once again turn greedy?

The big news to watch out for today is the release of more US inflation data, with the latest US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures expected to tell us how well the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation measures have been working. The consensus of expectations is for an 8.7% year-over-year increase in the CPI. How will it impact the markets?

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.084 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, August 8 2022, at a price of $23,164.32. The daily high yesterday was $23,898.62 and the daily low was $22,982.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $439.12 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.922 trillion and Tesla is $887.81 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $24.398 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 50.27%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 31, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.26. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 52. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“I also believe although it is still in its infancy, Bitcoin and the protocol are unstoppable.” Jeff Booth, author and tech entrepreneur

What they said yesterday

The beat goes on…

JUST IN: Latin America's largest company to enable 38 MILLION users to buy #bitcoin 🙌 pic.twitter.com/987KNOwdNz — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 9, 2022

Thanks for clearing that up, Max…

Vitalik started using the term Bitcoin Maximalist after we met in London in 2012. #Bitcoin Maximalism literally comes from my name Max Keiser. I’m patient zero on this. You’re welcome. 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/ElY8L3WYR4 — M🌋X (@maxkeiser) August 9, 2022

Fix the money…

Fixing the money is not a crime. #Bitcoin — Gigi ⚡🧡 (@dergigi) August 9, 2022

