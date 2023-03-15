Potter looks to have a Mighty chance in Turners

Mighty Potter on the way to winning the Grade One Drinmore Chase in December

IF THERE has been one star of the novice chasing division this season from both sides of the Irish Sea then it is MIGHTY POTTER, who puts his 100 per cent record over fences on the line in the Turners Novices’ Chase (1.30pm).

Pulled-up when fancied for last year’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, he then bounced back winning a Grade One at Punchestown over hurdles and has been pretty flawless in three starts over fences this season.

The pick of those was arguably in the Grade One Drinmore in December, where he had Tuesday’s National Hunt Chase winner Gaillard Du Mesnil well beaten in second and BANBRIDGE back in third.

He then went on to take on five Willie Mullins-trained runners at the Dublin Racing Festival, beating them all, including Gaillard Du Mesnil back in third.

That’s top-notch form and the arrival of rain is a plus too.

He will again be ridden by Davy Russell, who is a maestro around Cheltenham and it’s hard to see him getting beaten.

If there is one in the field to lower his colours it could well be the Mullins-trained APPRECIATE IT, who finished third in the Irish Arkle to stablemate El Fabiolo last time.

That form was boosted with that horse’s win in Tuesday’s Arkle and the step up in trip may be just what he needs.

He is a former Supreme winner, and the rain won’t inconvenience him either.

The same cannot be said for Banbridge, who is far more effective on a sounder surface.

The winner of the Martin Pipe Conditional Hurdle here last year, he can go well if the showers that are forecast don’t materialise.

BILL ESDAILE’S 1-2-3