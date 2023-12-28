Politics in 2023: A look back at the highlights – and low points – of the year

Clockwise from top left: Nicola Sturgeon, David Cameron, Keir Starmer and King Charles with President Zelensky. Photos: PA

In comparison to previous years, you could argue 2023 was in fact, pretty boring in the world of politics.

With one Prime Minister, one monarch, no general election and the polls steadfastly in Labour’s favour, it’s been – at points – a slow and steady march through the months.

But as Rishi Sunak runs out the clock towards polling day, we take you back through the political highlights – and low points – of 2023.

Winter

Sunak got 2023 off to an ambitious start, outlining his five promises to: halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut NHS waiting lists, and stop the boats.

While more controversial moments saw former Tory MP Andrew Bridgen lose the whip over a tweet comparing Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust; as well as Nadhim Zahawi being sacked as party chairman after an ethics inquiry found he broke ministerial rules over taxes.

In February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Parliament on a UK visit, and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon announced her shock resignation as Scottish First Minister. MPs also got a pay rise, and Labour won a by-election in West Lancashire.

Sunak also carried out a reshuffle of his cabinet, and created a number of new Whitehall departments, as well as signing the Windsor Framework deal with the EU. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer set out his five ‘national missions’: economy, climate, crime, skills and the NHS.

March saw ministers set out new laws to prevent people arriving on small boats across the Channel, and Sunak said £500m would go to France to help their response to migration.

Spring

In April, Labour caused controversy over online adverts which claimed Rishi Sunak did not think child abusers should go to prison – while Dominic Raab resigned as deputy prime minister after an inquiry found he had been “intimidating and aggressive” to civil servants.

Diane Abbott – the first black female MP – lost the Labour whip in a racism row, and BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigned over his role securing a £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson.

Local elections came in May, and saw the Tories lose more than 1,000 council seats, as voters had to use photo ID for the first time. It came just two days before royalty took over Westminster as King Charles attended his coronation, sparking protests on the streets.

June of 2023 saw Sunak and US President Joe Biden meet at the White House to announce closer US-UK economic ties, despite hopes of a full post-Brexit free trade deal being dashed.

Later that month, ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson resumed the limelight, as he dramatically quit as an MP ahead of the Privileges Committee report into the partygate scandal, which went on to determine he had lied to Parliament. He then joined the Daily Mail as a columnist.

His resignation honours sparked further controversy, including Nadine Dorries announcing she was stepping down as an MP in protest at not being awarded a peerage.

Summer

Much of the summer months were taken up by a row over former UKIP leader Nigel Farage having his Coutts private bank account closed. It led to a spate of debanking claims, investigations by the FCA and – eventually – NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose’s resignation.

More by-elections followed as Sunak lost Selby and Ainsty and Somerton and Frome to Labour and the Liberal Democrats. But the Tories held onto Johnson’s former Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat after a heavily anti-ULEZ-focused campaign gave them the win.

Migration was also a major theme – but just days after asylum seekers were housed on the Bibby Stockholm barge in Dorset, dangerous bacteria was discovered and it was vacated. A mini-reshuffle took place, with Grant Shapps replacing Ben Wallace as defence secretary.

While education secretary Gillian Keegan was caught by TV cameras saying she was doing “a f****** good job” amid the reinforced autoclave aerated concrete (Raac) in schools crisis.

Starmer carried out his own reshuffle, including promoting deputy leader Angela Rayner to shadow levelling up secretary Michael Gove, as civil servant Sue Gray became chief of staff.

Sunak attended the G20 summit – following claims of a Chinese spy operating in Parliament – before he announced a controversial rollback of net zero policies, delaying a ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol cars to 2035 and scrapping energy efficiency upgrades.

Autumn

As the year began to draw to a close, both parties held their annual conferences. The Tories headed to Manchester, where Sunak announced he was axing the northern leg of HS2, and at Labour’s in Liverpool, Starmer’s speech was disrupted by a glitter-throwing protester.

Also in October, Labour went on to win two more by-elections in Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire, after Tory MPs Chris Pincher and Nadine Dorries stood down.

The UK stood in “full solidarity” with Israel following Hamas’ attack of October 7, Sunak said, and in another bid for global leadership, the Prime Minister hosted an artificial intelligence (AI) summit at Bletchley Park and interviewed tech billionaire and X owner Elon Musk.

November of 2023 saw King Charles make his first speech as monarch at the State Opening of Parliament, as Sunak laid out his priorities for the next year, including North Sea oil drilling in a bid for clear dividing lines with Labour, as well as tackling the “scourge of pedicabs”.

Suella Braverman was sacked as home secretary, and replaced in a reshuffle which saw former Prime Minister David Cameron re-enter government as foreign secretary.

The government continued to battle to get its deportation policy onto the statute books, despite the Supreme Court ruling it unlawful, bringing forward legislation and a new Rwanda treaty. Immigration minister Robert Jenrick resigned in protest but Sunak won the crunch vote.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered the Autumn Statement, which began to cut taxes, ahead of a general election anticipated next year; as Sunak jetted to COP28 while embroiled in a diplomatic row with Greece over the Elgin Marbles’ return to the Parthenon, in Athens.

Finally, Welsh First Minister, Labour’s Mark Drakeford announced he was stepping down, and another by-election was announced after Tory MP Peter Bone was ousted from his seat.