Rishi Sunak hits his lowest ever rating as just 32 per cent of Britons think he makes a good PM

Prime minister Rishi Sunak. (Photo by Phil Noble – Pool/Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak has scored his lowest ever rating for how much of the public think he would make the best Prime Minister, according to new polling.

The Conservative Party leader convinced just 32 per cent of the British population that he is the best choice for Prime Minister, pollsters at Savanta found, dropping two points on July.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer came out on top, with a 39 per cent score, consistent with the previous month. It marks his fourth lead in a row ahead of the Tory Prime Minister.

Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta, said Starmer’s increasing lead over Sunak “feels really significant”.

He said: “Four consecutive Starmer leads are beginning to tell the story of a Prime Minister who’s not been able to rescue his party following the controversial reigns of its predecessors.

🚨NEW Westminster Voting Intention



📈17pt Labour lead



🌹Lab 46 (-1)

🌳Con 29 (+1)

🔶LD 10 (=)

➡️Reform 5 (+1)

🌍Green 4 (+1)

🎗️SNP 3 (=)

⬜️Other 3 (-2)



2,159 UK adults, 25-27 Aug



(chg 21-23 July) pic.twitter.com/J4jPJtemRe — Savanta UK (@Savanta_UK) September 1, 2023

“There is no obvious remedy to Sunak’s ailing polling numbers that offers much hope for his party as we exit summer.”

While 29 per cent of the public said they didn’t know who would make the best leader – a one per cent increase. This chunk represents voters both politicians will be keen to win over.

On voting intention, the Labour Party stood at 46 per cent, a 17-point lead on the Conservatives. Labour were down one point on July while the Tories were up one.

And Starmer’s net favorability rating – a likeability score – was -1, a one point fall on July, while Sunak’s was far worse at -20, following a six point plummet on last month’s tracker.

Fellow cabinet ministers Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and home secretary Suella Braverman also saw their favorability rankings fall by seven and four points to -25 and -26 respectively.

Savanta’s polling surveyed 2,159 UK adults, between August 25 to 27.