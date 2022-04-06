Sunak’s public popularity falls off a cliff as new poll reveals 24-point drop

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves 11 Downing Street for the House of Commons to deliver his Spring Statement on March 23

Rishi Sunak’s popularity has taken a mighty blow, with a new poll revealing that his approval rating has fallen by 24 points in the two weeks since his mini-budget.

A YouGov poll has revealed that Sunak’s approval rating has dropped to -29 in the two weeks since his economic spring statement, which was widely criticised for not doing enough to ease the cost of living crisis.

The new polling also comes on the same day that a new 1.25 percentage increase in National Insurance comes into place for employees and employers.

Sunak still leads Boris Johnson in YouGov’s poll, with the PM registering a -42 rating.

The polling found that 57 per cent of Brits now have an unfavourable opinion of the chancellor, with just 28 per cent seeing him positively.

Sunak still has a +6 popularity rating among Tory voters, however this is also down by 23 points in the past two weeks.

The figures are a far cry from 2020 and 2021 when he was polled as the most popular politician in the country due to his performance during Covid-19.

The latest polling puts Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer ahead of the chancellor in YouGov’s personal popularity polling for the first time.

Starmer now has a -25 rating, which also compares favourably to foreign secretary Liz Truss (-29) and home secretary Priti Patel (-57).