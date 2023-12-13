Rishi Sunak scores lowest ever popularity rating, poll finds

Rishi Sunak’s popularity has hit its lowest levels ever, according to a fresh poll.

The Prime Minister scored a net favorability rating of -49, which puts him on the same level as the Conservative Party and his predecessor Boris Johnson at the time of his resignation.

Seven in 10 Brits said they had a poor opinion of Sunak, versus just over two in 10 who had a positive view of him — which will disappoint MPs who hoped his higher score could shift the public’s stance on the party.

Johnson scored -46 immediately after his resignation, according to YouGov, dropping to his lowest point of -53 around a month later, before Liz Truss’ reached a lowest point of -70.

It comes after the government endured a torrid day on Tuesday as it faced down a potential rebellion against rightwing Tory MPs over flagship legislation to deport migrants to Rwanda.

Polling carried out by YouGov, of 2,001 British adults between December 11 to 12, recorded a ten-point drop for Sunak since just late November.

Similarly, 2019 Conservative voters revealed a more negative view of the leader of the party they backed four years ago, in another new low for the Prime Minister.

A recorded 56 per cent expressed a negative opinion, while 40 per cent shared a positive view with pollsters. Additionally, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has also seen his favorability score take a hit over the past fortnight, dropping nine points to -22.

Just over three in 10 Brits had a positive view of Starmer, compared to over five in 10 with a negative one. In comparison, Labour itself scored -14 net favorability versus -9 in late November.

Labour and the Conservatives do not comment on polling.