Rishi Sunak scores lowest ever popularity rating, poll finds

By:

Rishi Sunak’s popularity has hit its lowest levels ever, according to a fresh poll.

Rishi Sunak’s popularity has hit its lowest levels ever, according to a fresh poll.

The Prime Minister scored a net favorability rating of -49, which puts him on the same level as the Conservative Party and his predecessor Boris Johnson at the time of his resignation. 

Seven in 10 Brits said they had a poor opinion of Sunak, versus just over two in 10 who had a positive view of him — which will disappoint MPs who hoped his higher score could shift the public’s stance on the party.

Johnson scored -46 immediately after his resignation, according to YouGov, dropping to his lowest point of -53 around a month later, before Liz Truss’ reached a lowest point of -70.

It comes after the government endured a torrid day on Tuesday as it faced down a potential rebellion against rightwing Tory MPs over flagship legislation to deport migrants to Rwanda.

Polling carried out by YouGov, of 2,001 British adults between December 11 to 12, recorded a ten-point drop for Sunak since just late November.

Similarly, 2019 Conservative voters revealed a more negative view of the leader of the party they backed four years ago, in another new low for the Prime Minister.

A recorded 56 per cent expressed a negative opinion, while 40 per cent shared a positive view with pollsters. Additionally, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has also seen his favorability score take a hit over the past fortnight, dropping nine points to -22.

Just over three in 10 Brits had a positive view of Starmer, compared to over five in 10 with a negative one. In comparison, Labour itself scored -14 net favorability versus -9 in late November.

Labour and the Conservatives do not comment on polling. 

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.