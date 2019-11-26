Pets At Home profit jumps in first half as it eyes top-end full-year earnings

Pets At Home’s share price surged in early trading today after it posted a bumper profit increase and strong like-for-like sales growth for the first half of its financial year.



The figures

The retailer enjoyed an 18.9 per cent year-on-year increase in underlying profit before tax to £45m for the six months to 10 October. The increase was fuelled by strong retail revenue growth of eight per cent.



Group revenue rose 7.6 per cent on a like-for-like basis to £546.3m, a 9.4 per cent increase in overall sales growth.



It also trimmed net debt by £14.7m to £120.5m compared to the end of its last full financial year, with underlying free cash flow standing at £24.9m.



Underlying basic earnings per share climbed 15.3 per cent year on year to hit 7.2p, while Pets At Home kept its dividend flat at 2.5p per share.



Why it’s interesting

Investors sent the Pets At Home share price up 9.5 per cent to 234.8p in early trading as they responded to the robust earnings.



The retailer revealed that in view of the robust earnings, it now expects annual pre-tax profit to beat analyst expectations and hit the top end of the current market view.



Like-for-like revenue for its veterinary business rose 6.4 per cent. The business also cited 22 per cent year-on-year growth in the number of member card holders who signed up to its complete pet care service.



Meanwhile the firm’s programme to buy out its joint venture practices is now complete, having bought 57 sites from the 471 stores run by the Vet Group chain, closing 36 of them.



What Pets At Home said

Chief executive Peter Pritchard said: