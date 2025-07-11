Pejibaye can Star and be Richards’ end-of-season Hero

Trainer Jamie Richards sits 18th in the Hong Kong trainers’ championship.

YOU CAN guarantee trainer Jamie Richards will be pleased to see the back of the 2024/25 Hong Kong season.

The legendary former New Zealand champion trainer has had a campaign to forget, languishing near the bottom of the trainers’ championship table with just 21 victories, and presently with a depleted stable of gallopers.

Maybe a move to another yard during the summer break can change his fortune’s around, and hopefully improving PEJIBAYE can give him a welcome winner in the Pingwu Spark Handicap (10.30am) over seven furlongs.

Richards brought this well-bred son of Per Incento from New Zealand in 2023 and has been patient with the three-year-old, who has been steadily improving, notably when an eye-catching fifth to Perfectday over six furlongs last month.

With the step up in distance a bonus, his recent trial was encouraging and an inside gate (one) in his favour, he can give his trainer something to smile about.

Richards also saddles Young Achiever in the Sight Winner Handicap (1.10pm) over a mile and will be hoping the five-year-old can get his career back on track after a leg injury curtailed his career last November.

Opposition includes highly regarded Mickley, who has promised plenty, but failed to deliver on numerous occasions this season.

He will be popular with racegoers again, following an eye-catching second to smart Light Years Charm over a trip short of his best (seven furlongs) last start.

The question is whether you trust him, and the booking of pilot Ben Thompson who is presently on a losing sequence of 94, hardly inspires confidence.

Safer options on the programme include the David Hayes and Zac Purton partnership teaming up with STAR BROSE in the Solar Hei Hei Handicap (11.00am) over a mile.

The four-year-old had no luck when trying the trip for the first time recently, and with an inside draw (one) again in his favour, should make no mistake this time.

Little Paradise is the form horse in the Joy and Fun Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs, but it may be worth taking a chance with progressive CELESTIAL HERO who has shown plenty of promise in his two races to date.

With his trainer Douglas Whyte firing on all cylinders at present, and the booking of Hugh Bowman – who has a 24 percent win strike-rate for the stable – in the saddle, his chance looks obvious.

POINTERS

Pejibaye 10.30 am Sha Tin

Star Brose 11.00 am Sha Tin

Celestial Hero 1.45 pm Sha Tin