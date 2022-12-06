Packing Famous to provide Purton with another claim to fame

Zac Purton is bidding to win the International Jockeys’ Challenge for a record fourth time

IF ZAC Purton hasn’t broken enough records already this season, the reigning five-time Champion Jockey has a chance of becoming the most successful pilot in the history of the LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship by winning his fourth title in the four-race series.

Another treble last Sunday saw the Zac-Man climb up to 54 winners for the season from only 195 rides (a staggering 28 percent win strike rate) and 14 victories from his last 35 mounts.

You can guarantee that the Australian will relish the chance of pitting his wits and talent against the world’s best jockeys, James McDonald and Ryan Moore, and he won’t be big odds of completing a hat-trick in the showcase IJC event.

All his four rides have leading chances in the series, including Supreme Lucky who will improve on his debut run with the aid of blinkers in the first leg of the IJC (12.10pm) over five furlongs, and course and distance specialist Xponential, who has Gold Marquis and progressive Red Lion to beat, in the final leg of the IJC (2.10pm) over six furlongs.

His best ride in the series, however, should prove to be PACKING FAMOUS, who lines up in the third leg of the IJC (1.40pm) over the extended mile.

This consistent Danny Shum-trained gelding has been placed twice this season and notably (after having very little track work before his seasonal run) running progressive Nearly Fine close off level weights over the track and trip back in September.

That form is the best on view, with the winner scoring twice since, including last week, and rising 23lbs in the ratings.

POINTERS

Packing Famous 1.40pm Happy Valley