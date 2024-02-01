One Undershaft: Plans resubmitted for 74-storey London tower to rival The Shard

Developers have submitted updated plans for a new London skyscraper that would be the same height at The Shard.

Developers have submitted updated plans for a new London skyscraper that would be the same height at The Shard.

The proposed tower, One Undershaft, was granted approval in 2016, but its Singaporean developer Perennial Group and development manager Stanhope needed to update blueprints for the tower to reflect flattening demand for office space post-pandemic.

Under the revised plans the building, currently the site of St. Helen’s building, is slightly taller standing at 309.6 metres upon completion.

Developers also want to erect an elevated podium garden “offering new and exciting views of the City for the enjoyment by the public,” according to the new brief.

It read: “A free to access viewing gallery is located at the top of the building, providing a 360-degree view of London..

“Along with curated exhibition displays and dedicated education spaces large enough to accommodate several classrooms, with associated support spaces, for children to visit and learn about London.”

There are also plans to open restaurants as well as multiple floor of office space.

One Undershaft is expected to be completed in 2029.