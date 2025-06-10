Northern Ticks plenty of boxes with rain set to fall at York

Trainer Michael Dods saddles Northern Ticker in the big sprint at York on Saturday.

YORK’s meeting this Saturday could see a major change in the going, with the heavens set to open later this week and up to 20 millimetres of rain expected to hit the track on Friday.

This makes ante-post betting slightly more challenging, but there are a few I’ve got my eye on that could shine in the wet conditions.

In the main betting race of the day, the Macmillan Sprint Handicap (3.35pm), NORTHERN TICKER is of interest.

Not only was he thought to be a high-class two-year-old for the Michael Dods yard last year, but he’s also got solid form on soft ground.

We put him up at a big price for Redcar’s Two Year Old Trophy, where he went off favourite at 5/2 and ran a good race to finish third after an awkward start from the stalls.

Improvement can be expected this campaign, as he should have strengthened up over the winter and could now be ready to fulfil his potential as a sprinter to follow this season.

Currently trading around 16/1, I’m happy to snap up what looks a generous price.

Bottom-weight TUCO SALAMANCA is also worth mentioning at 10/1 for Manton-based trainer Ollie Sangster.

Since his wind operation in November of last year he’s been highly consistent.

We know he stays seven furlongs so he should be suited to a strongly run race at this shorter trip.

He sneaks in at the bottom of the weights here carrying next to nothing, with Nicola Currie booked to ride.

Earlier in the card, I noticed that Adrian Keatley has booked top Irish amateur Jody Townend to ride MAGHLAAK in the Queen Mother’s Cup Handicap (2.25pm), a race for female amateur riders.

This horse likes soft ground and Townend is unlikely to have come over just for the air miles.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Maghlaak e/w 2.25pm York

Northern Ticker e/w 3.35pm York

Tuco Salamanca e/w 3.35pm York