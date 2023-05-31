Norrie booed but into French Open third round

British No1 Cameron Norrie ignored a booing Parisian crowd to breeze past Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-1 6-3 6-3 at Roland Garros yesterday. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Having taken five sets to beat another home hope, Benoit Paire, in the opening round, Norrie made much easier work of his second round opponent.

The Briton faced boos after his win on Monday and again yesterday in the warm-up.

He was subject to more partisan treatment from the French Open crowd on Court Suzanne Lenglen when the umpire appeared to miss a double bounce in favour of Norrie.

“I feel good – there have been ups and downs recently but I have a great team around me,” Norrie said.

“We really want to play well at the Grand Slams.

“I definitely improved my game and performance from the first round and enjoyed the match more.

“I’m happy to be through.”

“It was nice to share a court with him [Pouille], it was a tough battle, a great atmosphere and I’m sorry to take another Frenchman out. I hope you can support me in the next round.”

If Norrie wins his third round tie, which is set for tomorrow afternoon, he could go on to face Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.

Elsewhere at Roland Garros, Carlos Alcaraz took four sets to beat Taro Daniel while women’s fifth seed Caroline Garcia was knocked out by Anna Blinkova.

Stefanos Tsitsipas took three sets to earn a spot in the third round, beating Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3 7-6 6-2.

And Thanasi Kokkinakis – often seen in a doubles duo with Nick Kyrgios – beat Stan Wawrinka across five sets.

The French Open continues tomorrow with Iga Swiatek, Casper Ruud and Holger Rune all in action.