Cameron Norrie: British tennis men’s No1 enters world top 10 for the first time

Cameron Norrie has already won one title and reached another final this year

British tennis player Cameron Norrie has entered the top 10 of the men’s world rankings after continuing his fine form into 2022.

Norrie became British No1 last year after winning the biggest title of his career at Indian Wells and reaching the third round of three of the four Grand Slam events.

This year he has already won the Delray Beach Open and reached the final of the Mexican Open, where he lost to Rafael Nadal.

South Africa-born Norrie, 26, reached the third round of last week’s Miami Masters, losing to eventual finalist and new world No7 Casper Ruud.

The Briton is currently keeping Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the breakout star of 2022 and champion in Miami on Sunday, out of the top 10.

Novak Djokovic remains No1, fractionally ahead of Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, with Nadal a distant third as the circuit moves onto his favoured clay.

Nadal praised Norrie, with whom he shares many of his battling and technical qualities, after beating him in the Mexico final in February.

“Winning last week in Delray Beach, now playing the final here, back-to-back is a difficult thing,” said Nadal. “You had an amazing season last year, improving a lot on the ranking, and of course, in the level of tennis.”

Former world No1 Andy Murray, meanwhile, paid tribute to Norrie after he won at Indian Wells last year.

“I think he’s a great example for not just British players but all tennis players,” said Murray.

“If you put the effort in day in, day out and properly dedicate yourself to the sport, have an attitude like he does, it can take you a long, long way.”