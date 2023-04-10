Norrie and Murray crash out in Monte Carlo as Draper wins

British No1 Cameron Norrie and former Wimbledon winner Andy Murray were first-round victims at the Monte Carlo 1000 yesterday.(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

British No1 Cameron Norrie and former Wimbledon winner Andy Murray were first-round victims at the Monte Carlo 1000 today.

Norrie (pictured) was beaten 6-3 6-4 in straight sets by Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo in the Principality on the Mediterranean.

Norrie struggled across the Sunshine Double – a pair of events in Indian Wells and Miami – and continued his poor form in the first major clay tournament of the season with the French Open beginning next month.

Norrie and Murray fall

Three-time semi-finalist Andy Murray – in 2016, 2011 and 2009 – also fell in straight sets.

In a heated match which involved a spat with the umpire, Murray was beaten 6-1 6-3 by Australian Alex de Minaur on the clay.

Having reached the last 32 in California last month, Murray has suffered consecutive first-round exit.

There is some hope for the British tennis fans, however, with Jack Draper’s 6-3 7-5 win over Argentinian Sebastian Baez.

Draper will face Polish star Hubert Hurkacz as he looks to win his first ATP title ahead of the French Open.

Jack Draper fact file

Draper is a 21-year-old player from London who has earned just over $1m on the tennis circuit.

He has four ATP Challengers titles having never lost a final.

He has played in 10 ITF Futures finals, winning seven.

All of his titles have come on hard courts.

Draper has never played at the French Open while his record at the other three is the first round in Melbourne, second round at Wimbledon and third round in Flushing Meadows.