British No1 Cameron Norrie falls at first hurdle in Australian Open

British No1 Cameron Norrie admitted his disappointment after crashing out of the Australian Open in the first round against American Sebastian Korda.

Norrie, who was seeded 12th in Melbourne after a breakthrough 2021 campaign, was comprehensively beaten 6-3, 6-0, 6-4.

Korda, 21, is the son of Czech former Australian Open champion Petr Korda and brother of women’s Olympic champion golfer Nelly Korda.

“It is so disappointing to start the year like this,” said Norrie. “I was never really in the match at all. I played a loose game at the start of every set and he took care of his serve very well. I am disappointed with my level throughout.”

Norrie won the biggest title of his career at Indian Wells last year but is yet to go beyond the third round of a Grand Slam in 17 attempts.

“I will try to peak more for the bigger tournaments,” he added. “But first I will have to win some tour matches, otherwise I will be feeling fresh and leaving Slams disappointed – like I am now.”

Norrie was the only Briton in Australian Open singles action on day one but Andy Murray, Dan Evans, Liam Broady, Emma Raducanu, Heather Watson and Harriet Dart are due to play on Tuesday.

Elsewhere at the tournament, 2009 champion Rafael Nadal began with an emphatic 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over American Marcos Giron.

With defending champion Novak Djokovic absent, Nadal is the biggest name in the men’s draw and could overtake his long-time rival by winning a 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne.

Women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty lost just one game in a thrashing of Lesia Tsurenko, while defending champion Naomi Osaka beat Maria Osorio 6-3, 6-3.