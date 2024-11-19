No masking Kot’s chance when Ascot mud starts flying

Kotmask (green silks) is a three-time winner over fences

WE’RE also jumping at Ascot on Saturday with a pair of Grade Twos headlining the card.

Pic D’Orhy and Golden Ace are favourites for the 1965 Chase (1.30pm) and Ascot Hurdle (2.45pm) respectively, but their prices are both on the short side and I’m looking elsewhere in search of some value.

The Hurst Park Handicap Chase (3.20pm) offers punters a competitive ante-post betting heat, with Venetia Williams’ Martator heading the market.

He was impressive over this course and distance earlier this month when he maintained his perfect Ascot record in style.

That win came on good ground, though, as did his victory at the track back in March, and we can’t expect the going to be anything like that fast come Saturday with all the inclement weather forecast.

Ascot has been drenched in recent days, with 15.5mm hitting the Berkshire venue on Monday which has soddened the track to soft, good-to-soft (in places).

The going is surely only due to get softer with further rain and sleet expected, and one horse who’ll love the mud flying is KOTMASK.

Gary and Josh Moore’s runner is noticeably at his best on a slower surface, shown by two clearcut wins on soft ground at Sandown and Plumpton earlier this year.

There was a lot to like about his run in the race Martator won two weeks ago, where he was hampered during his run and stayed on well at the finish.

He’s also well-in at the weights, receiving a five-pound swing relative to Martator, which only further bolsters his chance in my eyes.

You can expect him to strip a lot fitter for his seasonal reappearance, and Saturday looks to be the day to catch him at around 7/1.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Kotmask 3.20pm Ascot