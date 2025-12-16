Victtorino can deliver Christmas gold again

Victtorino has won the last two renewals of Ascot’s Silver Cup.

THERE is one final chance this weekend to swell the Christmas coffers before the big day and the festival of racing that follows on Boxing Day.

A high-class card from Ascot takes centre stage, where the Grade One Long Walk Hurdle (2.25pm) is the feature and the Fergal O’Brien-trained Crambo is bidding to join staying greats Big Buck’s and Reve De Siviola by landing a third straight win in the contest.

His two starts this season have left plenty to be desired though and he will have to return to his best to win what looks a competitive edition of the race.

Another difficult factor to weigh up is the weather, with less rain now forecast than first indicated, which may mean the ground is just on the soft side of good come Saturday.

With several imponderables, it’s not a betting race for me, and I’d rather look later on the card for some ante-post value.

VICTTORINO is another horse trying to land a hat-trick of wins when he lines up in the Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase (3.00pm).

The Venetia Williams stable haven’t really found their form in the early part of the season but are now beginning to fire and this race is sure to have been a long-term target for Victtorino.

As was the case last season, he returned in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury, and while he didn’t run to the same level this time as 12 months ago, it was an outing that is likely to have blown the cobwebs away.

His record at Ascot is eye-catching, having won four of his five starts at the Berkshire track, and the last of those came of his current mark of 146.

He’s clearly feasibly handicapped and with the yard now back in form, it’s hard to see him not being involved in the finish.

Odds of 5/1 are more than fair considering he was sent off the 5/2 favourite when winning this last year and I expect him to be nearer that price come race time.

Of the others, Hyland is of interest after travelling well for a long way in the Coral Gold Cup.

I’m convinced he has a big race in him but with Nico de Boinville still not jocked up at this stage, there’s a risk he may not line up here, while Victtorino’s participation looks assured.

Ascot’s finale, the Ascot Rotary Club Festive Handicap Hurdle (3.35pm), could see highly touted recent Greatwood Hurdle winner Alexei shoulder top-weight in a bid for a third straight success.

It won’t be easy to carry 12 stone to victory in a tough race though, and connections may be tempted to head to the Christmas Hurdle on Boxing Day instead.

Mondo Man currently heads the market, but he isn’t a horse I overly trust, and instead I’m willing to take a stab at one at bigger odds.

FAIVOIR ran a fine race to finish third behind Alexei in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham on his second start after returning from a near two-year absence.

Before that interruption, Dan Skelton’s 10-year-old had been beaten a nose in the Imperial Cup off a two-pound higher mark than he lines up off here, and then ran well to finish sixth in the County Hurdle.

He has gone well at Ascot in the past and is versatile ground wise.

With regular rider Heidi Palin taking off a handy seven pounds, he’s worthy of each-way interest at 16/1 in the hope he can build further on his last run.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Victtorino 3.00pm Ascot

Faivoir e/w 3.35pm Ascot