Supreme to be punters’ Silver Lining at Haydock

Emma Lavelle saddles My Silver Lining at Haydock on Saturday.

AWAY from the Grade One action at Ascot, there’s a competitive card at Haydock with the Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase (2.05pm) the pick of the races.

This three-and-a-quarter-mile contest is often a slog, and this year looks no different with attritional conditions forecast, so finding one that thrives when the mud is flying is imperative.

MY SILVER LINING fits that bill and is of interest here.

She’s crept down the handicap over time and now finds herself off a two-pound lower mark than when she won a competitive Classic Chase at Warwick back in 2024.

She was impressive off the front end then, and with similar tactics likely to be employed by James Best this time around, I think she’ll get a trouble-free run and be hard to peg back.

Her recent run behind Rock My Way, who’s well fancied for the Welsh Grand National, suggested a return to form could be around the corner and at 8/1 she looks a great each-way bet.

SUPREME MALINAS makes appeal in the following race, the Listed Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (2.40pm).

She was a winner on her last start, when returning at Exeter, and to my eye, she got stronger the further she went.

She looks a real slogger, which will only help in these conditions.

She’s in receipt of weight from the favourite Jackie Hobbs, who has a three-pound penalty to shoulder, and I think improvement could be forthcoming from the Skelton mare.

Tristan Durrell has proven himself a worthy second jockey for the yard, and with Harry Skelton away at Ascot, he could be in line for another nice success in the saddle.

Her price of 3/1 looks good value at this stage.

POINTERS SATURDAY

My Silver Lining e/w 2.05pm

Supreme Malinas 2.40pm