Nick Kyrgios can impact tennis like Serena Williams and other greats did

I would love to see Nick Kyrgios win a Slam, but even without one he can lead tennis into a new world. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

I literally grew up seeing Serena Williams succeed on the Grand Slam circuit – and now I’m desperate to see Nick Kyrgios, too, become a true star of tennis.

I was a newborn when Williams won her first singles title in 1999 and I was just months away from legally being able to drink in the UK when she won her last, in Australia six years ago.

She, along with the men’s big three of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, have been instrumental in keeping tennis relevant, exciting and a sport perfectly placed to be transferred to the next generation.

So why, then, am I about to advocate for a 27-year-old to become the leader of the next era of tennis? Well, because he’s Nick Kyrgios.

Viral Kyrgios

The boisterous Australian hasn’t done too much to help his popularity with umpires, fellow tennis players and tournament organisers – but everyone wants him around because he continues to be a breath of fresh air in a world where viral moments can matter almost as much as winning trophies.

It’s fair to say that the days of players getting 20-plus Slams are unlikely to be repeated soon so longevity and dominance must be replaced with competitiveness and personality. Kyrgios provides that.

Have I moaned in the past about his spells of petulance? Of course I have. It’s something he needs to temper (no pun intended) but not dismiss entirely.

I feel enticed by his character – almost addicted to the idea of what could be about to come. Matt Hardy on Nick Kyrgios

I am excited when I see him and his giant grin walk out at the Rod Laver Arena, Centre Court and Arthur Ashe Stadium because I know I am in for a show.

He may never dominate like Serena or have the ruthlessness of Djokovic – as we saw when they met in last year’s Wimbledon final – but he has an aura I fall in love with.

He is good enough to win a Grand Slam, albeit his potential run to Australian Open glory – which begins on Tuesday against Roman Safiullin – is no walk in the park.

Holger Rune, Andrey Rublev and Novak Djokovic could be between him and a semi-final.

Enticed by his character

I feel enticed by his character – almost addicted to the idea of what could be about to come. I want him to win an inaugural singles Slam because I desperately want him to succeed – and thrive.

A thriving Kyrgios is good for tennis, it’s good for a sport that needs new figureheads as it looks to confront an era without some of the best to have ever done it.

Personality must come to the fore in the next age of tennis and the fiery Australian is a prime example of how that can be achieved.

As Grand Slams start to become more unpredictable, personality can replace the aura that once came with being a ‘great’.

Ons Jabeur, Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Frances Tiafoe can be part of the new age of tennis with personality – but Kyrgios must lead it.

And to lead you need to set an example. The Australian must show he can keep his head while maintaining an infectious personality at his core.

The Grand Slam may or may not come, but Kyrgios can still capture the hearts of tennis fans like Williams did – just in a different way.

I haven’t grown up with Kyrgios winning – I’m into my mid-20s and haven’t seen him triumph in a singles Slam – but I am as captivated by him in my adult life as I was by Williams when I was slightly more youthful. That must count for something, mustn’t it?