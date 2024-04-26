Ng’s stable due another Power surge towards title with Drombeg

Pierre Ng (left) and Karis Teetan team up with Drombeg Banner

TRAINERS’ championship leader Pierre Ng must have breathed a sigh of relief at Happy Valley in midweek when a winning double broke a long losing sequence of 40 runners for the stable this month.

Winners breed confidence and Ng will surely be more than hopeful that front-running DROMBEG BANNER can strike an overdue win in the FWD Insurance CCB (Asia) Handicap (10.20am) over seven furlongs.

This tough and genuine galloper has already won three times over the course and distance and has been given a chance by the handicapper to make it four.

A close inspection of his form against fancied rival Atullibigeal back in February sees him eight pounds better off for just under a two-length beating.

With a low draw in his favour, and the prospect of rain further enhancing his prospects – he won twice in Ireland on soft ground – he rates an attractive proposition in what looks an open and competitive contest.

Earlier on in the card, it’s hard to get away from the chances of top-weight DIVANO who made a huge impression when running away from the opposition on his debut over the course and distance last month.

The Australian import seeks to successfully follow-up in the FWD Insurance ICBC (Asia) Handicap (6.45am) over six furlongs and, provided he bounces out in front, should be hard to catch despite his penalty.

Jockey Harry Bentley is in the form of his life at present and, having ridden a winning double at Happy Valley on Wednesday, could have further success when he climbs aboard hat-trick seeking SUNLIGHT POWER in the FWD Insurance NCB Handicap (8.25am) over seven furlongs.

The son of Capitalist may be stepping up in class for the first time, but he had plenty in hand when winning after a tough journey last start and could still be in front of the handicapper.

POINTERS

Divano 6.45am Sha Tin

Sunlight Power 8.25am Sha Tin

Drombeg Banner e/w 10.20am Sha Tin