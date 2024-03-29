Progressive Mugen can land feature for championship-leading trainer Ng

The Pierre Ng-trained Mugen has won three of his five starts this season

HONG KONG racing fans can look forward to a typical highly-competitive 10-race programme at Sha Tin on Sunday morning, featuring the £300,000 Class Two United Alumni Handicap (6.45am) over a mile.

Form students be warned, a band of rain is sweeping into the territory over the weekend, and with possible thunderstorms, surface conditions may well change to soft during the action.

All eyes will be on progressive Pierre Ng-trained MUGEN, who attempts a mile for the first time in the main event on the card.

Having won three of his five races this season, and been likened to his illustrious stable companion Galaxy Patch, who went down fighting in the BMW HK Derby last week, it will be disappointing if he can’t overcome six rivals of whom most are thoroughly exposed.

Jockey Hugh Bowman is given the task to relax the five-year-old, who can at times race with the choke out, and make sure he can fully utilize his impressive finishing burst in the closing stages.

Half an hour later, trainer Danny Shum and jockey Zac Purton team up with £205,000 sales purchase The Perfect Match, who has looked the real deal in trials, leading up to his debut in the Faculty Of Education Alumni Handicap (7.15am) over the straight five furlongs.

His probable odds are likely to be short, though, and it may be worth taking a chance with the Tony Cruz-trained PARENT’S LOVE, who is capable of stepping up on his previous ordinary form.

The son of Deep Field has always been highly regarded by the stable but has taken time to get his act together.

There have, however, been signs of improvement in the past month, after gaining further experience in both his trackwork and a good recent trial.

A favourable outside draw (12) should allow him to race against the stands rail, and he could finally confirm the high regard he is held in.

POINTERS

Mugen 6.45am Sha Tin

Parent’s Love (e/w) 7.15am Sha Tin