In-form Ng’s Jumbo could win punters a Fortune

Pierre Ng (left) and Karis Teetan have teamed up for nine winners this season

TO SAY 40-year-old trainer Pierre Ng has taken his profession by storm in Hong Kong this season would be an understatement.

The second-season handler has bounded clear in the trainers’ title race, putting clear daylight between himself and his rivals with 32 wins, 10 victories clear of his nearest pursuer.

Ng, who always catches the eye on the racetrack with his smart and snappy suits, has produced a staggering set of figures since the season started in September.

The former assistant to Paul O’Sullivan has visited the winners’ circle at least once in each of the last 12 consecutive race-meetings and, in that time, has produced 20 winners.

The gods of fortune are always likely to turn their backs at any time, especially in Hong Kong, but with the stable in such a rich vein of form, it would be hard to overlook any of his contenders racing presently.

Ng saddles a handful of runners at Sha Tin, with improving last-start winner Aestheticism looking to be his standout performer in the Lukfook Jewellery Fortune Collection Handicap (8.40am) over a mile.

His odds are likely to be short, however, especially with Zac Purton in the saddle, and of more interest is JUMBO FORTUNE, who finally gets an ideal inside draw of one in the Lukfook Jewellery Dear Q Handicap (7.40am) over seven furlongs.

The five-year-old is close to a win judged on recent exploits and has the added bonus of jockey Karis Teetan back in the saddle.

The partnership of Ng and Teetan have teamed up for nine wins from just 38 rides this season and look like a match made in heaven.

Keep an eye on the same combination in the finale; the Lukfook Jewellery Beloved Collection Handicap (9.50am) over six furlongs.

They team up with fast-improving last start winner Mugen, who looks capable of surprising better fancied rivals.

POINTERS

Jumbo Fortune 7.40am Sha Tin