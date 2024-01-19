Cruz and Fownes each have a Peach of a chance

Dancing Code has gone close in two of his last three starts at Sha Tin under Vincent Ho

THE GODS of fortune have finally smiled on the Caspar Fownes-trained DANCING CODE who has been allocated with the positive inside draw (one) in the highly competitive Tin Wan Shan Handicap (9.15am) over seven furlongs.

This will be music to the ears of both his owner and King of HK pop music, Aaron Kwok, and his many thousands of fans, who will flock to Sha Tin to support their idol.

The Caspar Fownes-trained galloper, who won on his seasonal run in September, has been burdened with either awkward or double-figure draws in four of his last five races, and the only time when he did draw a good gate, the saddle shifted during the contest., leaving him with no chance.

He is closely matched with a number of these rivals on recent form, including the likes of Red Lion, Drombeg Banner, Flaming Rabbit and Atullibigeal, but this time – importantly – he is mapped for a trouble-free journey, and has in-form Vincent Ho doing the steering.

Keep an eye on Howdeepisyourlove, who may be using this contest as a prep race before running in next month’s HK Classic Mile, while the likes of improving Global Harmony and talented Mugen are obvious dangers from the bottom of the handicap.

The Keung Shan Handicap (8.40am) over 10 furlongs is the next step in the journey for the John Size-trained Ensued, who has the HK Derby in March as his ultimate target.

The son of Lemon Drop Kid, a winner of three of his four career starts in Hong Kong, has looked the real deal over this trip, but does face his stiffest task to date against some experienced middle-distance campaigners.

The likes of Butterfield, in-form C P Brave and Woodfire Bro, who is closely matched with Ensued, will have their supporters on recent form, while we can expect better from Elliptical, who showed signs of encouragement over a mile last week.

The Tony Cruz-trained THE BEST PEACH has always looked an out-and-out stayer since arriving from Ireland last year, and finally gets his chance over what should prove his optimum distance.

With ‘Head Waiter’ Hugh Bowman aboard a major plus, he is capable of causing a surprise.

POINTERS

The Best Peach e/w 8.40am Sha Tin

Dancing Code e/w 9.15am Sha tin