Fownes’ Capital could be the one to crack the winning Code

Trainer Caspar Fownes has saddled 45 winners so far this season

MORE serious bettors on Hong Kong racing will need to be up bright and early on Sunday morning for the reappearance of the most improved sprinter in the city, We Are Hero, who seeks to further enhance his reputation in the River Verdon Handicap (7.00am) over five furlongs.

The Manfred Man-trained gelding has improved a staggering 40lbs in the ratings since he started his winning spree of four wins in five races back in November, with his only defeat coming when badly impeded in the closing stages in January.

Despite the opposition including renowned speedsters Nervous Witness, Ping Hai Galaxy, Whizz Kid and Carroll Street, don’t expect big odds about Hugh Bowman’s mount, whose renowned turbo-charged finishing-kick should prove too much for rivals.

Later in the card, talented Supreme Lucky has once again drawn the short straw, with another outside gate 11 in the competitive Oriental Express Handicap (10.15am) over six furlongs.

The son of Deep Field has been housed in outside numbers in four of his last five races, but still proved good enough to win three times.

This time, however, he meets up-and-coming sprinter DANCING CODE from the Caspar Fownes yard, who caught the eye when unlucky behind useful Pleasant Endeavor on his debut over the minimum trip in February.

In the receipt of 8lbs from Supreme Lucky and with a good draw in his favour, Dancing Code will be hard to beat.

Fownes could strike again in the finale, when CAPITAL LEGEND may finally get some luck in the competitive Indigenous Handicap (10.50am) over a mile.

The flashy chestnut gelding is much better than his recent form suggests and, with a trouble-free passage, can make the most of a good handicap mark.

POINTERS

Dancing Code 10.15am Sha Tin

Capital Legend (e/w) 10.50am Sha Tin