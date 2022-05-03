Caspar Fownes has a Rock-solid chance on Sha Tin’s dirt

The Rock has finished runner-up twice in three runs on the dirt

TRAINER Caspar Fownes is a past master of finding long-term targets for some of his gallopers – Senor Toba winning the Group Three Queen Mother Memorial Cup at Sha Tin on Sunday, springs to mind – and he looks to have found a suitable opportunity for THE ROCK in today’s feature race, the Yuen Long Handicap (3.50pm) over the extended mile.

Such are the race conditions of the contest, this powerful looking gelding finds himself carrying only eight-stone seven-pounds, with former top all-weather specialist Kings Shield, conceding a stone to him in the handicap.

There is no doubt Fownes has always considered The Rock to have a decent future on the dirt surface and he has finished runner-up twice in three runs, but perhaps not everything has gone according to plan.

He was beaten two-and-a-half lengths by Kings Shield when strongly fancied in October – now 10 pounds better off with that rival – and then suffered a health issue when backed off the boards into favouritism, to beat Hong Kong’s champion all-weather specialist, Will Power, in December.

Since then, the son of Dutch Art has been given an easy time, having little chance when behind California Ten on the turf in February, but has subsequently produced two encouraging trials at Conghua in China.

With his handicap mark down eight pounds since the beginning of the season, meaning he races close to his last winning rating, and Joao Moreira jumping aboard again – having won on him last season – his prospects look bright.

He will go to post in peak condition, after two quick gallops in the past week to sharpen him up, and Fownes will surely be disappointed if he doesn’t come out best.

POINTERS

The Rock 3.50pm Sha Tin