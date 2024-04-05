Dragon set to Illuminate the track at Sha Tin

The Pierre Ng-trained Taj Dragon steps up to a mile in the Group Two Chairman’s Trophy

THE GROUP Two Chairman’s Trophy (9.45am), run over a mile, is a real head-scratcher for form pundits, with the majority of the 13 contenders having shown their best form over longer trips, while some others are using this contest as a prep race for the Group One QEII Cup over 10 furlongs later in the month.

When remembering some of the legendary names such as Golden Sixty, Beauty Generation, Able Friend and Rapper Dragon who have triumphed in this race in the past, this contest is a poor renewal of this Group Two race.

Beauty Eternal is the logical choice judged on form, but it is hard to be confident about a galloper who finds it hard to win nowadays and also has nothing in hand over rival Beauty Joy on their form in November.

Cases can be made for the likes of Nimble Nimbus, Encountered and progressive handicapper Happy Together, who have all won over a mile in the past and are clearly capable of going close on their best form.

The Pierre Ng-trained and progressive TAJ DRAGON tries a mile for the first time having won a Group Three over seven furlongs in January, and subsequently having clear excuses when denied a clear passage behind California Spangle in a Group One seven-furlong contest last month.

Provided he settles comfortably in midfield from the off, he is capable of running down his rivals in the closing stages.

Trainer Frankie Lor sets a poser in the competitive Harlech Handicap (9.55am) over 10 furlongs, by saddling three runners, including Unbelievable and Illuminous.

Unbelievable produced a scorching effort when a strong-finishing fifth in the recent HK Derby behind Massive Sovereign and looks the form pick, despite carrying top-weight.

He may, however, be unable to concede seven pounds to stable companion ILLUMINOUS, who has been crying out for this trip and caught the eye when dashing late behind recent winner Frantanck over a mile last month.

POINTERS

Taj Dragon 9.45am Sha Tin

Illuminous 10.55am Sha Tin