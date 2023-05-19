Dragon could be on his way to Victory at Sha Tin

Young Victory runs in the colours of the HKJC Racing Club

HKJC Racing Club’s hospitality suite is expected to be jam-packed with enthusiastic young members at Sha Tin on Sunday, hoping to cheer on their two runners.

The Tony Millard-trained Young Sparkle takes his chance in the Development Focus Para Sports Handicap (7.00am) over a mile and has looked like a winner waiting to happen for the past couple of months.

Having had an interrupted passage when a close-up sixth over the course and distance in March, he has subsequently dropped a further five pounds in the handicap, which makes encouraging reading, but a double figure draw and the desperate form of the stable tempers enthusiasm.

A more striking chance should come from the Club’s other runner YOUNG VICTORY, who seeks to resume winning form in the Boccia Handicap (7.30am) over a mile.

The Chris So-trained gelding, a winner over the extended mile at Happy Valley in March, was noted staying on strongly in the closing stages over the track and trip last month.

In the hope he will be ridden closer to the pace from his inside draw, he rates a good each-way hope in an open-looking contest.

The Para Sports Volunteer Handicap (10.45am) over seven furlongs sees the return of talented top-weight Mighty Stride, who seeks to return to form after looking all-at-sea on a soft surface when a beaten favourite a fortnight ago.

With the likes of the two Beautys, Inspire and Missile, plus unpredictable Midori Beauty in the line-up, this is a tough race to name the winner, and it may be worth taking a chance with TAJ DRAGON.

A winner over the course and distance last month, the outside draw subsequently scuppered his chances three weeks ago.

This time, with the inside draw in stall one in his favour, he may surprise his better fancied rivals at attractive odds.

POINTERS

Young Victory (e/w) 7.30am Sha Tin

Taj Dragon (e/w) 10.45am Sha Tin