Zac Purton fans could Wave in another winner

Zac Purton took his seasonal tally to 61 wins with a six-timer at Sha Tin on Sunday

HAPPY VALLEY today provides a nine-race programme, featuring the Hong Kong Football Club Centenary Cup (12.10pm), a handicap for track speedsters over five furlongs.

With the action taking place on the ‘A’ course, past results suggest that neither an all-important draw, nor probable track bias have played an important role in determining winners, although the outside draw (12) in six-furlong races has yet to provide a winner in the last three seasons.

This won’t be music to the ears of connections of SUPER FAST DRAGON, who once again finds himself drawn on the outside in the main event, but that didn’t stop the son of Deep Field last time.

The Jamie Richards-trained sprinter finally got his name on the scoresheet when, from an outside draw, he rattled home in a quick time over the course and distance at the beginning of the month and may be capable of a successful follow-up.

Having beaten half-a-dozen of his rivals in that contest, the omens are looking good again, especially with the likes of Harmony Fire, Sergeant Pepper and Lean Master set to provide a scorching early pace, and potentially set him up for his renowned strong finish.

Zac Purton supporters would have left Sha Tin races on Sunday on good terms with themselves, after the champion jockey dominated the card with six victories, the only hiccup being Lucky Sweynesse failing to fire in the Group One Centenary Sprint Cup.

Purton arrives at the city track with a book of eight rides, and no doubt his fan club will be clamouring to double-up their winnings on his mounts during the programme.

Today doesn’t look so easy for the champ if the form book is anything to go by, although the likes of front-running Colonel in the Fleming Handicap (11.10am) over six furlongs and Gallant Valour in division one of the Jaffe Handicap (11.40am) over six furlongs make some appeal.

Improving Celestial Colours is another who is capable of going close with Purton aboard in division one of the Lockhart Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs, although it does look a tight and competitive contest.

However, the champ does ride the probable banker of the meeting, BEAUTY WAVES, who should get off the mark for the season in division two of the Lockhart Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs.

This former wide-margin winner in Ireland has improved in each of his four runs in the territory, including being placed behind notable sprinters Mugen and Galaxy Witness at Sha Tin.

He was unlucky to be nabbed on the line by a rejuvenated Bon’s A Pearla earlier this month and, with Purton climbing aboard for the first time for the Douglas Whyte stable and an inside draw setting him up for a dream journey, he should prove hard to beat.

POINTERS

Super Fast Dragon 12.10pm Happy Valley

Beauty Waves 2.15pm Happy Valley