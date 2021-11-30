Hong Kong Racing Tips: Allstars to plunder more Treasure at the Valley

Matthew Chadwick has been in sparkling form recently

PUNTERS are faced with some fiendishly difficult puzzles to solve when racing gets underway with a nine-race programme at Happy Valley today.

When the local racing enthusiasts have faced similar scenarios in the past, they nearly always pin their hopes on Joao Moreira, and bet him blindly, expecting the champion can at least get a couple of winners during the action.

Moreira once again suffered another rollercoaster afternoon at Sha Tin on Sunday when riding a winning treble, but he was also beaten on three short-priced favourites.

This has appeared to be the norm for Moreira so far this season, much to the anguish of his many thousands of supporters, with the Brazilian still not making many inroads into the nine-winner deficit between him and arch-rival Zac Purton in the Jockeys’ Championship race.

Moreira arrives at the inner-city track with another hatful of chances, notably last-start winner Inno Legend in Division 1 of the Albatross Handicap (11.45am) over six furlongs and Tony Millard’s Super Hong Kong in the Nightjar Handicap (12.15pm) over nine furlongs.

There was plenty to like about the winning performance of Inno Legend on his seasonal reappearance early last month, as following a trouble-free journey he quickened smartly away from his rivals.

This time it won’t be so easy, with an awkward draw – he will have to work hard early on to get up to near the front – and carrying a hefty seven-pound penalty.

Lurking near the bottom of the handicap is fast improving TREASURE OF FIELD, who caught the eye in October when stepping up on previous form with an encouraging fifth against better opposition than he encounters here.

That form has been well advertised by the victor Romantic Warrior and fourth placed Prance Dragon both winning since.

With the prime inside-draw in stall one a big advantage, he is capable of causing an upset against his better fancied rival.

Half-an-hour later, Moreira climbs aboard improving galloper Super Hong Kong for the Millard stable, who are having a quiet time recently with only one winner in the past month.

However, the partnership already has a 33 per cent win strike-rate this season, and you can be sure this Australian import will be a warm order to compensate supporters for his unlucky run when shuffled back at a crucial stage last start.

Moreira may have to play second fiddle again, though, to the David Ferraris-trained SUCCESS ALLSTARS, who is guaranteed to improve on his seasonal performance when chasing home Incredible at Sha Tin recently.

Having had only limited track-work gallops and no trial following a four-month lay-off, that performance can be marked up further, especially after coming from an outside draw and then finishing strongly in the closing stages.

This two-time course and distance winner should now be ideally placed from a favoured draw, and with red-hot Matthew Chadwick in the saddle he looks capable of chalking up another victory.

POINTERS

Treasure Of Field (e/w) 11.45am Happy Valley

Success Allstars 12.15pm Happy Valley