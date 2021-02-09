Hong Kong Racing Tips: Moreira to prove he’s a Legend again

EXPECTATIONS are high that jockey Joao Moreira is going to produce a masterclass at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

The Brazilian has his card marked in all of the nine races and all are capable of winning.

The ‘Magic Man’ looks to hold a virtually unassailable lead with regards to the jockeys’ championship. He is currently 27 wins clear of reigning champ Zac Purton having already ridden 86 winners this season as we reach the halfway mark.

In fact, the odds won’t be big about him surpassing his all-time Hong Kong record of 170 victories set in the 2016/17 season.

Talented and hat-trick seeking STOCK LEGEND looks his banker ride of the day, despite a nine-pound penalty and an outside draw. He looks different class to his rivals in the Orchid Handicap (1.45pm) over six-furlongs.

His mount KURPANY in the five-furlong Azalea Handicap (2.15pm) is another his followers will be licking their lips with anticipation for, following the four-year-old’s unlucky defeat from an outside draw a fortnight ago.

Many consider him a winner without a penalty, and an inside draw in three is a major plus.

Don’t expect big odds about the above two horses mentioned, but a more attractive proposition can be his mount GLORIOUS LOVER who was a shade unlucky on his last start, and has everything in his favour in the Peach Blossom Handicap (1.15pm).

POINTERS

Glorious Lover 1.15pm Happy Valley

Stock Legend 1.45pm Happy Valley

Kurpany 2.15pm Happy Valley