A Majestic win on the cards for Purton’s Beauty

Zac Purton has a 50 percent record aboard All Beauty

FOLLOWING a rare fixture at Happy Valley last Sunday, racing continues once again at the Hong Kong city track with a nine-race programme, featuring a host of competitive handicaps.

Normal service resumed at the Valley over the weekend when, following an unheard of losing streak of 33 losers, reigning champion jockey Zac Purton was back to his dominant best, providing his thousands of supporters with a winning four-timer and sending his fans home with fistfuls of dollars.

The champ once again has a full book of rides on the card and, importantly, resumes an already successful partnership aboard ALL BEAUTY in the main event on the card, the Fife Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

This highly competitive contest includes a couple of last-start winners, Outgate and Ivy League, both of whom confirmed earlier promise in their Hong Kong careers and are likely to improve again.

Add the likes of talented Majestic Colour, who ran in the Classic Series last season, progressive Tourbillon Prince, and the highly regarded Silver Sonic, and this has the makings of an exciting spectacle.

All Beauty looked destined for a highly successful career in the territory when scoring his third success and running away from similar opposition over the course and distance earlier this year.

However, the wheels came off with half-a-dozen below-par efforts since then and All Beauty had his connections scratching their heads in frustration and despair.

It subsequently proved that the son of All Too Hard had a health issue and, following a four-month break, which included wind surgery, the former Australian galloper has now come back into training in tremendous form.

His seasonal reappearance, when just behind rivals Ivy League and Tourbillon Price, was full of promise. He wasn’t given a hard race and subsequent track-work suggests he is in mint condition.

With Purton having a win and second record from two rides aboard the gelding, and the combination back on their last winning mark in the handicap, the signs are looking good.

Add the fact that trainer Frankie Lor’s stable are in top-form and the race should be run to suit his come-from-behind style, everything is in place for a return to winning form.

Earlier on the card, the Cheong Wan Handicap (11.40am) over five furlongs is a real head-scratcher for form students, despite only seven contenders lining up.

Most of these speedsters have locked horns on numerous occasions in their careers, with varying results.

Heroic Master came out best when defeating Majestic Knight, Humble Star, Explosive Witness and Super Axiom over the course and distance last month, but there are good reasons to believe that this time around there will be a different result.

On that occasion, MAJESTIC KNIGHT had to work hard from his outside draw and raced wide throughout the contest.

With Angus Chung booked to ride, taking off his valuable seven-pound allowance, and a better draw this time, he will never get a better chance of scoring an overdue victory.

POINTERS

Majestic Knight 11.40am Happy Valley

All Beauty 2.15pm Happy Valley