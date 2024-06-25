Lui looking to send Ng Packing at Happy Valley

Francis Lui trails rival Pierre Ng by two in the race for the Trainers’ Championship

WITH racing in Hong Kong entering the final stages of the season, it’s Happy Valley’s turn to host an exciting and highly competitive card, starting at 11.40am today.

The Trainers’ Championship race took a new twist last Sunday, when the pendulum of fortune swung in favour of the Pierre Ng stable, who landed a welcome treble at Sha Tin.

40-year-old Ng had been in the doldrums for the past couple of months, finding winners hard to come by, whilst watching his once unassailable-looking lead whittled down to nothing and then overtaken by his former mentor Francis Lui.

Ng will surely arrive at the city track with a spring back in his step hoping to maintain his two-winner advantage over Lui, with just six meetings remaining.

However, looking at the card, Ng faces a tough task ahead, with his rival seemingly holding a couple of aces in the form of PACKING HERMOD, making his debut in second division of the Ng Tung River Handicap (2.10pm) over six furlongs, and Copartner Prance in the Tan Shan River Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs.

Australian import Packing Hermod has progressed throughout his handful of trials, and looked particularly good in his latest test, when pitted against recent two-time winner Ka Ying Victory and Class Two-rated Reward Smile at the end of last month.

With Purton doing the steering, and a favourable draw in stall two a plus, he should prove hard to beat.

Lui and Purton also team up with Copartner Prance, who has improved beyond recognition this season, and completed a five-timer when stepped up into Class Two company at Sha Tin earlier this month.

The handicapper has obviously not been happy, raising him 36 pounds since the four-year-old’s winning spree started in March, and handing him a hefty six-pound penalty for just a head victory last start.

Lying in wait are some prolific track-specialists who have won 19 races between them which include Superb Capitalist, Harmony N Blessed and Copartner Ambition.

This is a tough ask for the son of Epaulette, but it’s still hard to oppose him in his present form.

The Ng stable have their best chances later in the card, and especially with Ka Ying Cheer, who has looked close to a win following some good efforts against the likes of California Touch and Copartner Prance recently.

He gets his chance to score an overdue victory in the Shek Sheung River Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs, but may again come up short against top-weight and in-form KAHOLO ANGEL.

The Caspar Fownes speedster was unlucky recently after the outside draw scuppered his chances, but he still managed to fly home just behind rivals Happy Fat Cat and Kyrus Dragon.

This time he has been drawn favourably in gate three, which should allow him to be in the right place at the right time before delivering his dash for glory.

POINTERS

Packing Hermod 2.10pm Happy Valley

Kaholo Angel 3.50pm Happy Valley